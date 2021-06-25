Lioness tests positive for Covid in Sri Lanka zoo

Colombo: A lioness has tested positive for Covid-19 in Dehiwala Zoo at Colombo, informed he State Veterinary Surgeons’ Association of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, a lion had tested positive for the virus at the same facility.

Reportedly, the 12-year-old lioness ‘Sheena’ had tested positive for the virus following medical tests performed on her after the male lion called ‘Thor’ was infected last week.

However, he has recovered after medical treatment.

The lion’s keepers have been put under quarantine for two weeks in order to break any possible chain of infection.