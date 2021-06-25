Lioness tests positive for Covid in Sri Lanka zoo

By WCE 7
lioness tests covid positive
Representational Image Credit: Fine Art America

Colombo: A lioness has tested positive for Covid-19 in Dehiwala Zoo at Colombo, informed he State Veterinary Surgeons’ Association of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, a lion had tested positive for the virus at the same facility.

Reportedly, the 12-year-old lioness ‘Sheena’ had tested positive for the virus following medical tests performed on her after the male lion called ‘Thor’ was infected last week.

However, he has recovered after medical treatment.

The lion’s keepers have been put under quarantine for two weeks in order to break any possible chain of infection.

You might also like
World

4 students from Kargil arrested in Israel embassy blast case

Nation

Maharashtra braces for third wave Covid-19 ; Experts expect 50 lakh cases

Nation

India reports over 51k Covid positive cases; 1,329 death in last 24 hours

State

Khurda reports highest Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.