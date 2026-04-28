LeT terrorist Sheikh Yousaf Afridi shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan

Advertisement

New Delhi: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sheikh Yousaf Afridi shot dead by unknown gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Sunday.

It is being reportedly said that he was a close aide aide of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

According to the police, an unknown gunmen opened fire at Sheikh Yousaf Afridi indiscriminate and killed him on the spot.

Advertisement

The attack has sparked widespread anger among the people of the area and the local authorities have launched an investigation to identify the person behind this attack and arrest him.

This incident comes following another case in which in which Amir Hamza, a founding leader of LeT suffered bullet injuries in an attack in Lahore. He is the second most important leader of the group after Saeed, who has been in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since 2019. He was convicted in terror financing cases.