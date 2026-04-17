Lebanese MP Claims Trump Yielded to Iran Pressure, Forced Netanyahu into Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire Deal

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Beirut: Member of the Lebanese Parliament, Hussein Haj Hassan, claimed that the recent 10-day ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon was the result of external pressure on the United States by Iran, alleging that US President Donald Trump “gave in” to the influence of the Islamic Republic, which compelled the Israeli leadership to accept the deal.

Hassan, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance, affiliated with Hezbollah, made these remarks while speaking in the Lebanese Parliament, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

“The ceasefire was imposed due to Iran’s clear pressure. Trump gave in to Iran’s pressure and forced Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon,” Hassan said as quoted by Press TV.

He further warned against any violation of the ceasefire, noting that the country will remain “vigilant” given the “treacherous” nature of the enemy.

“Our enemy is treacherous, and we must remain vigilant, as they have violated the current ceasefire several times,” he stated, as quoted by Press TV.

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem also commented on the ceasefire, saying it reflected Israeli military limitations.

“The ceasefire in Lebanon showed the inability of the Israeli occupation regime. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon, by imposing a ceasefire on Israel, once again demonstrated the inability of this occupying regime to achieve its goals,” Qassem said, as quoted by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

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The ceasefire comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, with exchanges involving Israeli armed forces and Hezbollah, which saw a major escalation following the US-Iran war in the region.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement to initiate a 10-day ceasefire, following intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities in the region.

The US President shared that he held “excellent conversations” with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that both leaders have committed to the temporary truce as a step towards a broader resolution.

“I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. These two leaders have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST,” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

The ceasefire comes at a critical juncture for West Asia, following a period of significant volatility along the Israel-Lebanon border.

(ANI)