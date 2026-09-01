LATAM Airbus A320 with 151 onboard runs off runway during landing in Brazil

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New Delhi: A LATAM Airlines Airbus A320 carrying 151 people ran off the runway while landing at Cascavel Regional Airport in Brazil on yesterday.

The onboard passengers in the aircraft are identified as 145 and six crew members. No one sustained injuries and all of them were taken down from the aircraft safely.

The flight was operating from São Paulo to Guarulhos International Airport to Cascavel. It was about to land amid heavy rainfall and thunderstorms but left the paved runway.

The plane came to a stop on soft, rain-soaked ground beside the runway, with its landing gear partially stuck in the mud.

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Following the incident, Cascavel Airport’s runway was closed for area inspection and for assessing the aircraft. The return flight was also cancelled and the passengers who had to take the flight that got cancelled were provided alternative travel arrangements.

The exact cause of the flight to leave the runway while landing has not been established yet. Authorities will be examining the matter along with aircraft’s flight data, runway conditions, weather and braking performance

The incident is being treated as a runway excursion, and there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries among the 151 people onboard.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.