Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Amir Hamza shot in Lahore

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New-Delhi: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder Amir Hamza has been shot by unknown gunmen in Pakistan’s Lahore, said sources on Thursday.

The 66-year-old, who is considered as the second most important leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba after Hafiz Saeed, is in critical condition.

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As per sources, unidentified attackers opened fire on Hamza outside a news channel office in Lahore. He sustained severe injuries in the attack and was immediately admitted to a hospital, where his condition remains extremely critical.