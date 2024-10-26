Large scale deportation from USA following India-USA talks on migration

If sources are to be believed, there have been reports of large scale deportation from USA following an India and USA talk relating to migration to the country.

As part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, both sides are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration. This is being done to create more avenues for legal migration from India to the US.

The latest deportation of Indian nationals by a chartered flight is a result of this cooperation, reports said in this regard. Such deportations have been happening for several years, authorizes added.

DHS said that it continues to enforce US immigration laws and deliver tough consequences for those who enter unlawfully. “This includes swiftly returning those without a legal basis to remain in the United States, while encouraging the use of lawful pathways,” it said.

“Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie A Canegallo. “The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce our nation’s laws,” he said.

As per the DHS, since June 2024, when the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation and accompanying Interim Final Rule went into effect, encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border have decreased by 55 per cent.

Since June 2024, DHS removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries–including India, the Department of Homeland Security statement read.

