Laos Dy PM visits Taj Mahal along with wife

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Agra: As part of the Laos Dy PM visit, Thongsavan Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, paid a visit to the Taj Mahal along with his wife, Vadsana Phomvihane, on Tuesday.

They were seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the architectural marvel along with their delegation. In this context, the delegation showcased the importance attached to the Laos Dy PM visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Lao PDR, Thongsavan Phomvihane, has arrived in India to co-chair the 10th India-Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The meeting was held as part of the overall agenda planned for the Laos Dy PM visit.

The MEA stated on Monday that the high-level visit marks a significant milestone as both nations commemorate seven decades of formal bilateral engagement. Moreover, this Laos Dy PM visit is viewed as pivotal in honoring this historic relationship.

“A warm welcome to DPM and FM Thongsavan Phomvihane of Lao PDR on his first visit to India to co-chair the 10th India-Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar,” the MEA wrote on social media platform X. The warm reception underlines the significance of the Laos Dy PM visit for both sides.

The ministry emphasised that the ongoing visit will provide a major boost to the existing historical ties and shared strategic objectives between the two countries. This takes place as part of the Laos Dy PM visit agenda.

India and the Lao PDR are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties. The visit will add momentum to the longstanding partnership between India and Lao. Furthermore, it will further deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest,” the MEA added. This progress has been accelerated by the current Laos Dy PM visit.

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The institutional dialogue mechanism resumes after a hiatus of several years. The ninth Joint Commission Meeting on Bilateral Cooperation (JCM) between Lao and India was held on November 23, 2018, in Vientiane, Lao PDR. The renewed talks are a direct result of the Laos Dy PM visit this week.

The high-level interaction follows the foundational discussions held during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Prime Minister of Lao, Sonexay Siphandone, in Vientiane in October 2024. During that meeting, Prime Minister Siphandone expressed gratitude to PM Modi for India’s flood relief assistance provided to the Lao PDR in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. He highlighted New Delhi’s role as a reliable partner during humanitarian crises. Moreover, the timing of this visit, coinciding with the Laos Dy PM presence in India, further strengthens these diplomatic bonds.

Furthermore, the two leaders noted that the restoration and conservation of Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, under Indian assistance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), imparts a special dimension to bilateral ties. Notably, such milestones are being highlighted during the Laos Dy PM visit to India.

The two Prime Ministers also expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the countries in regional and multilateral fora. Meanwhile, PM Siphandone reaffirmed India’s role on the international stage. Notably, the Laos Dy PM visit adds to the momentum of increased cooperation at all levels.

Following the bilateral talks, MoUs/Agreements in the fields of defence, broadcasting, Customs cooperation, and three Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation were exchanged in the presence of the two leaders.

The QIPs relate to the preservation of the heritage of Lao Ramayan. Additionally, they focus on the restoration of Wat Pakea Buddhist temple with murals related to Ramayan. Further, the QIPs support the shadow puppetry theatre on Ramayan in Champasak province. Importantly, these activities were all conducted under the broader framework of the Laos Dy PM visit.

All three QIPs have a Government of India grant assistance of about USD 50,000 each to help preserve the shared civilisational heritage—a point consistently referenced during the Laos Dy PM visit events.

(ANI)

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