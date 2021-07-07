Lambda Covid variant deadlier than delta, Says UK health ministry

New Delhi: A new COVID-19 strain, known as Lambda, is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry.

Reportedly, the variant has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks.

On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, “The Lambda strain was reported to have originated from Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate in the world.”

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced Lambda as a variant of interest. Currently, it is one of the most dominant variants in the South American country as it accounts for more than 80% of new cases.

The global health body said that lambda shows increased transmission and resistance to antibodies.

However, the Lambda variant of coronavirus has not yet been reported in India so far, said Sources.