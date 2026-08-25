“Lake America”: Trump proposes renaming Lake Ontario amid escalating US-Canada tariff dispute

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Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration is considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America,” marking the latest rhetorical escalation in a deepening trade dispute between the United States and Canada.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested the name change was linked to diminishing economic ties with Canada’s most populous province.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post read.

Lake Ontario, one of the five Great Lakes, is a shared body of water bordered by the Canadian province of Ontario to the north and New York State to the south.

The President’s comments come amid an intensifying trade war, following the implementation of a 50% U.S. tariff on billions of dollars worth of Canadian goods over the weekend after trade talks between the two nations collapsed. Trump has also threatened additional 50% tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts, and steel.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on Canadian cars, trucks, automotive parts and steel imports will be raised to 50 per cent from January 2027, following the collapse of trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa last week.

Trump announced in a post on Truth Social, accusing Canada of imposing high tariffs on American farmers and agricultural products and warning that companies manufacturing in the United States would face zero tariffs.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years. Their ridiculously high tariffs on our Farmers and farm products has made life impossible for these great American Patriots, and has long created a 60 Billion Dollar Deficit between our two Countries. Not sustainable, and NOT ANYMORE! On January First, 2027, Tariffs on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel, will be increased to 50%. Build in the U.S. and there are ZERO TARIFFS. Canada will be treated like a State no longer!” Trump said in his post.

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The US President further accused Canada of being among the most difficult countries to deal with in trade, arguing that Ottawa depends heavily on the American market while claiming the US does not similarly rely on Canada.

“On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US! They do 95% of their business with the U.S., with us, the exact opposite! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

The announcement came after trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa broke down, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney describing the US’ last-minute proposed terms as “unfair” and “uneconomic”. Canada has said it will respond with retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

Carney said he had instructed Canadian negotiators to return to Ottawa after more than a year of discussions with Washington, arguing that Canada could not accept the US offer.

“Late last evening I instructed our negotiators to return to Ottawa. We cannot accept what the U.S. has offered, and we will not give what they have asked,” Carney said on Saturday.

He added that Canada would match the new US tariffs dollar-for-dollar to protect Canadian workers, farmers, families and businesses.”Canada will match the U.S.’ new tariffs dollar for dollar in order to protect Canadian workers, farmers, families, and businesses. We take this step confident that it is in the best interests of Canada,” Carney added.

Canada’s retaliatory measures are expected to take effect on September 8, with Ottawa targeting a range of US products, including steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper and electronics.

(Source: ANI)