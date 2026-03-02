Kuwaiti air defence “mistakenly” shoots down 3 US F-15Es; drone strikes hit Qatari energy sites

Advertisement

Washington, DC: United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that three US F-15E Strike Eagles were “mistakenly shot down” by Kuwaiti air defence, highlighting a serious friendly fire incident amid ongoing regional hostilities.

The military command clarified in a statement published on X that the aircraft were engaged in error during active combat operations on Sunday.

Providing an update on the personnel involved, CENTCOM noted that “all six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

The loss of the three fighter jets occurred amidst a high-alert environment in the Gulf, where coalition forces have been responding to a series of regional threats.

This volatility has led to heightened scrutiny of coordination between allies, and regarding the official inquiry into the friendly fire event, the statement added, “The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

The broader security situation has also extended beyond military assets.

Further illustrating the precarious regional climate, Qatar’s Defence Ministry has confirmed that two drones struck energy facilities in the industrial city of Ras Laffan, resulting in no reported casualties, according to Al Jazeera.

In an official statement detailing the incident, the ministry clarified the specific targets of the aerial attack, which appeared to aim at vital infrastructure.

“One drone targeted a water tank belonging to a power plant in Mesaieed, and the other targeted an energy facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, belonging to Qatar Energy,” it said.

As authorities assess the impact of these strikes on strategic energy installations, the ministry added, “All damages and losses resulting from the attack will be assessed by the relevant authorities, and an official statement will be issued later.”

The latest wave of strikes and Iranian counter-attacks follows a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, after a major “military offensive” launched on February 28.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, missile batteries, and leadership compounds.

(Source: ANI)