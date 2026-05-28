Kuwait says air defences confronting “hostile” missile and drone attacks

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Kuwait City : The Kuwait Army on Thursday said its air defence systems were actively engaging “hostile” missile and drone attacks, with interception responsible for explosions heard in parts of the country. It is important to note that Kuwait says air defences are confronting these threats.

In a post on X, the military confirmed that air defence operations were ongoing and urged the public to remain calm and follow official instructions issued by authorities.

The post said, “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.”

According to the post, the General Staff of the Army said the sounds of explosions reported by residents were the result of the interception of incoming “hostile attacks” by air defence systems. This aligns with recent statements where Kuwait says their air defences are confronting such incidents.

The Kuwaiti Army called on civilians to strictly adhere to safety and security advisories as the situation develops.

The post said, “The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched early-morning strikes at an American base after aerial projectiles hit the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport, Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday.

As per the Iranian outlet, IRGC said in a statement, “Following the pre-dawn aggression today by the invading American army against a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American airbase, as the origin of the aggression, was targeted at 4:50 a.m.”

The latest round of attacks between the US and Iran comes after Iranian media on Thursday reported an exchange of fire between Iranian and US forces near the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran saying its naval forces confronted vessels attempting to cross the strategic waterway without coordination. Additionally, Kuwait says air defences confronting hostile threats, highlighting regional tensions.

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Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing an “informed military source”, reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy fired on a US tanker that had “tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz by turning off its radar system.”

Tasnim further reported that US forces responded by firing “at a scorched area around Bandar Abbas.”

“The sound of the explosions was related to this incident” and “did not cause any casualties or property damage”, Tasnim added in its news report.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that the US military carried out another round of strikes on Iran on Wednesday (local time), citing a US official who described the action as “defensive” and aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. In the region, Kuwait says its air defences are confronting ongoing missile and drone threats.

According to CBS News, the official said US forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

The drones “posed a threat near the Strait of Hormuz,” CBS News reported, citing the official.

“These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire”, the US official told CBS News. The official added that despite the latest exchange, the US-Iran ceasefire was still considered to be holding. With regional threats, Kuwait says air defences confronting attacks remains a priority for stability.

(ANI)

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