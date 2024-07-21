Kuwait fire apartment claims lives of four members of one family

Kerala: In a tragic incident, an Indian family of four, including a couple and their two children lost their lives in a fire that broke out in their flat in Kuwait city on Friday night.

The family had returned from Kerala the same day after a vacation.

The victims were identified as Matthews Mulackal, his wife Lini Abraham and their two children. The family hailed from Neerattupuram in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. It is believed that the family succumbed due to asphyxiation.

Reportedly, the fire broke out at around 9 pm, while they were asleep. Preliminary investigations suggest that it was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner in their second floor apartment located in the Abbasiya area.

Mathews Mulackal worked at Reuters, while his wife Lini was a staff nurse at Adan Hospital in Al Ahmadi Governorate. Their children attended Bhavans School in Kuwait,” the Arab Times newspaper reported.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has expressed its deepest condolences over the death of Keralite family. The embassy is in touch with the family in Kerala and will ensure the early repatriation of the bodies of the four Indians.