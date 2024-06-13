Kuwait fire: 49, mostly Indians killed in the massive fire

Kuwait: The death toll in the massive fire that engulfed a six-storey building in city of Mangaf in Kuwait on Wednesday touched 49 and more than 50 were injured.

Among the 49 killed, mostly Indians aged between 20 and 50 years and injured more than 50 others, India’s External Affairs Ministry said.

Later. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday night spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and urged him to ensure early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait’s Mangaf area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grave concerns over the death of over 40 people who were killed in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait. He said that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and assured full support to the victims. “The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected,” PM Modi wrote on X.