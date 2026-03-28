Kuwait Airport Hit by Drone Attack, Radar System Damaged

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Delhi: Kuwait International Airport was targeted by multiple drone attacks today, causing significant damage to its radar system.

The attacks, have severely disrupted flight operations, with no casualties reported. The Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the damage, stating that the radar system is inoperable, and flights have been suspended.

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The attack is part of the escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Iran retaliating against US and Israeli strikes.

The airport has been closed since late February due to the conflict, and the latest attack has further complicated the situation. Airlines have diverted flights to neighboring countries, and travelers are advised to monitor official sources for updates.

Also read: US releases footage of airstrikes on Iranian naval vessels