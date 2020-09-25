Kim Jong-un apologizes for ‘unsavoury’ shooting case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered an apology for the “unsavoury” killing of a South Korean official, the presidential palace in Seoul said on Friday.

In a formal notice sent to the South, the North conveyed Kim’s message that he feels “very sorry” for greatly “disappointing” President Moon Jae-in and other South Koreans with the occurrence of the “unsavoury” case in its waters, instead of helping them amid their suffering from the coronavirus, Yonhap News Agency quoted Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential palace, as saying.

The North said the “unidentified” man, who crossed the western sea border without authorization, did not respond sincerely to its verbal security checks aboard a floating material about 80 metres away.

The North’s troops shot two blanks, and he was seen as attempting to flee.

They then fired more than 10 gunshots at the distance of 40-50 meters under the related rules of engagement for maritime border security, according to the North’s account.

Related News

11 US soldiers in South Korea test COVID-19 positive

UK will pay price for imposing sanctions: North Korea

Satellite images show previously undeclared North Korea…

N.Korea warns Trump to stop ‘abusive language’…

While the North said that they did not find the official’s body, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North had set it on fire.

According to the Yonhap report, it is very unusual for a North Korean leader to apologize formally to South Korea.

The North has not yet formally apologized for the killing of a South Korean tourist to Mount Kumgang by its soldier in 2008.

It instead expressed its “regret” in a statement issued by a state tourism agency.

(IANS)

You might also like
State

You can’t believe if you don’t see by yourself: Watch the viral video of this…

World

Global Covid-19 Cases Cross 32.1 Million Mark, Death Count Crosses 9,81,000

World

Dubai-based Indian teen composes tribute song for Modi

Sports

Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Dies Of A Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7