KIIT student Rebati Mohanty wins Miss Global Asia Pacific title in Malaysia

Bhubaneswar: An Odia girl has brought laurels to the country lately after winning the Miss Global Asia Pacific title. She is Rebati Mohanty, a student of the KIIT School of Fashion Design, Bhubaneswar. The colourful event was held in Malaysia in which she won the crown.

As per reports, 18 short listed competitors from eight countries took part in this beauty pageant. The participants were required to qualify through six rounds one after one. Rebati cleared the six rounds one after one to finally win the crown.

Today, Rebati has brought laurels to the country. The KIIT student has dazzled name of the State in the international arena after winning this title. And hence she has thanked Dr Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT and KISS and her classmates as well as teachers at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Talking to Kalinga TV the Miss Global Asia Pacific crown winner said that she was passionate to earn a big title in the glamour world since childhood and after winning the Miss Global Asia Pacific crown her this dream has been fulfilled and hence she is extremely happy.