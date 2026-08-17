Kerala watchman hits Rs 26 lakh UAE lottery jackpot after 4 years of trying

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New Delhi: A 44-year-old Kerala man ended up hitting a life-changing jackpot in the UAE after participating in a group raffle with his pals for years.

One Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil has bagged a jackpot of 100,000 Dirhams (approximately Rs 26 lakh) in the popular Big Ticket draw.

He has been living in the UAE for the past 17 years, serving as a school watchman in Abu Dhabi.

As per reports, he was drawn to Big Ticket raffle by his friends and was contributing monthly in a group for the past four years.

All the group friends were pooling their resources and collectively buying tickets every month to strike luck someday.

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The wait, however, paid off in Series 289 where one of their group tickets emerged among the winners.

Interestingly, the lucky ticket was chosen randomly by one of Saidalavi’s friends, Anub.

But even with the windfall in hand, the man has not ditched his desire for more and has contributed to another ticket in the future event.

“Keep hoping! Your day will come,” he said encouraging other hopeful participants.

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