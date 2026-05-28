Kenya: 16 Students Charred in Dormitory Fire at Girls’ School

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Delhi: A devastating fire ripped through a dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School in Gilgil in Kenya, early Thursday morning, killing at least 16 students and injuring 79 others, authorities confirmed.

The blaze broke out around 12:45 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. local time on May 28, 2026, while students slept in a block housing approximately 220 girls, mostly in Grade 10 and aged 15–17. The fire reportedly burned for over two hours before being contained.

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As per reports, Education Minister Julius Ogamba, who visited the scene, said 79 students suffered injuries from burns or while escaping—many by jumping from windows. Of those, 71 have been discharged, while seven or eight remain hospitalized, some in stable condition.

Police and multi-agency teams, including the Kenya Red Cross, coordinated rescue efforts. Some bodies were reported as charred beyond immediate recognition.