Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Passenger records horrifying video from inside of the aircraft

New Delhi: An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft which was on its way from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya had crashed in Aktau of Kazakhstan earlier today. The plane was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members. While more than 30 people were feared dead, over 32 people survived the crash reported Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry. The video of the accident was captured by a passenger of the same plane and it has gone viral.

One of the passengers on the Azerbaijan Airlines 8243 recorded the crashing video of the plane and sent the video to his wife minutes before the crash, reported BNO News Live on its X handle. In the video, we can see hear the passengers praying and see some ejected oxygen masks. The man who had captured the video has miraculously survived and is currently under treatment.

Azerbaijan Airlines through its official X handle mentioned that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russian citizens, 6 Kazakh citizens, and 3 Kyrgyz citizens on the plane.

Preliminary probe into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash has suggested that a bird collision might have played a role in the crash, reported Reuters while quoting Russia’s aviation watchdog.

