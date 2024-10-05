Kate Middleton Steps Back from Peacemaker Role, No Longer Feels the Need to Reconcile with Prince Harry Amidst Ongoing Family Tensions

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, specifically talked about undergoing chemotherapy treatment after she was diagnosed with cancer three months back. While looking back at all these also said how this life altering point has given her a new perspective towards life. This entire time has humbly reminded William and myself about the beauty of appreciating simple and little things in life, and feel gratitude for what we have, as well as encouraging love and family, Duchess stated in her emotional video that she had released for the public. `

However, Royal experts believe that there is another reason for this video being released apart from announcing her health status. It is allegedly reported that Kate’s “new perspective through life” has got to do something with an olive branch that was given as token of appreciation to Prince Harry for his birthday on September 15. All of these escalated very quickly after Royal commentator Jennie Bond revealed the reports where Kate had tried reaching out to Harry, but the situation started getting more serious when Kate had planned a private meeting with Harry, and he briefly visited London.

It is being said that all these developing updates on the situation is coming out from the palace from a source. According to the reports, the source made an exclusive appearance to News Nation’s Paula Froelich where he said “simply not true”. To that he also added that it is true about how the Duchess was playing the role of peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry in the past, but things are different now as there are reports coming in about having a stressful period in their relationship between Kate and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Apparently, Harry had made accusations in the past against Kate and also was forced to wear a Nazi costume, and she wasn’t bejng resoectful towards him.

The source also gave a very interesting piece of information about how Meghan is completely obsessed with titles and status and that is becoming a very significant reason for the reconciliation not happening “It is all about commercialism and money for her, it seems. This insistence on using her duchess title is one way to do that,” the source said.

However according to Inside information, even though Queen Elizabeth has left a significant amount of inheritance for Prince Harry, she would have been very disappointed with him because of the things he is doing now and how he is refusing to let go of certain privilege as a Royal family member.

However, it seems like reconciliation between the members of the Royal family doesn’t seem to be on the agenda for now.

Also Read: Trump Revisits Butler, Pennsylvania, Months After Surviving Assassination Plot