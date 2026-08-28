Karoline Leavitt leaves White House press secretary role, successor yet to be named

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USA: Karoline Leavitt has resigned as White House press secretary.

Her departure marks the end of a 2-year stint that saw her become one of the most recognizable personalities in Donald Trump’s administration.

The press secretary also made history as the youngest to hold the post. She started as Trump’s chief spokesperson at the beginning of his term.

According to reports, Leavitt, who is 29 years old, said that she will leave the position to devote more time to her two young children.

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The youngest mother and press secretary in White House history recently returned from maternity leave in May following the birth of her second son.

I would expect her to stay connected with Trump on a outside adviser basis and to come back into his political operation, including MAGA Inc.”

The White House has not yet announced who will replace McEnany in the role.

For the time being, Press Secretaryuties will rotate among senior administration officials until an eventual full-time replacement is made.