Karnataka family found dead in USA, cops suspect double suicide-murder

Maryland (US): In a tragic incident, an Indian couple and their six-year-old child have been found dead in the US state of Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder case.

The police informed, that the deceased hailed from Karnataka and were found dead with gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday.

The three deceased were identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6).

“Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton was quoted as saying by The Baltimore Sun newspaper.

As per the police, the family members were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening. The police said that an autopsy would be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer to determine the manner and cause of death.

The family was from Hallekallu village in Jagalur Taluk of Davangere district, and had been living in Baltimore, Maryland, USA for the past nine years.