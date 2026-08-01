Karachi: Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch’s brother Zubair Baloch shot in Lyari, critically injured

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New Delhi: Jailed Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch’s brother Zubair Baloch was shot by unknown gunmen in Lyari, Karachi which left him critically injured on Thursday evening.

During the shooting incident, Zubair was shot on his chest and stomach outside his home. Two men on motorcycle came and opened fire on him after which they fled the scene.

Following the incident, Zubair was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment in a very critical condition. A surgery was done and his condition now is yet to be known.

As per reports, it was also learnt that along with Zubair, two others who were nearby also sustained injuries during the shooting incident.

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The reason behind the attack is yet to be known but it is believed that it could be due to gang rivalry or a personal dispute.

The attackers have not be identified, arrested yet.

Uzair Baloch is a well-known Pakistani gangster who is currently in jail. He was once the leader of a criminal gang that was involved in extortion, murders, and other serious crimes in Karachi.