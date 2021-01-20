Kamala Harris becomes America’s first woman Vice President

Washington: Kamala Devi Harris on Wednesday created history by becoming the first woman, first Black and first South Asian to become the Vice President of the US.

Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina woman to sit in the nation’s apex court, shortly before Joe Biden was to be sworn-in as the US President.

Moments before 11.45 am on a gorgeous winter morning on Wednesday, Kamala D. Harris was sworn in as the country’s first woman, first Indian and Black American Vice President.

Harris is now the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in American government.

Harris was sworn in Wednesday by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court.

Moments before Harris’ swearing in, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem accompanied by the US Marine Corps band. Her inauguration ceremony was bookended by a performance from Jennifer Lopez.

(IANS)