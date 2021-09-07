Kabul: We do not want captivity, protesters chant slogans against Pakistan

New Delhi: A number of men and women took to the streets of Kabul chanting slogans against Pakistan as they claim the latters jets conducted airstrikes in Panjshir province.

They have gathered at the gate of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul and said that they do not support a puppet government in Afghanistan and asked for an inclusive government.

The people gathered after co-leader of the resistance front in Panjshir province Ahmad Masoud in a voice clip called on people of Afghanistan to resurrect against the Taliban, Khaama News reported.

Protesters were chanting “death to Pakistan” and asked for the Pakistani embassy to leave Afghanistan.

“Freedom”, “Allah Akbar”, “we do not want captivity” were among the slogans chanted by protesters in Kabul.

The Taliban fighters reportedly conducted aerial firing to disperse the protesters but they were still protesting and fewer people were dispersed.

In the meantime, people in Balkh and Daikundi provinces too took to the streets and chanted slogans against Pakistan.

Iran has also reacted to the airstrikes in Panjshir province and the spokesperson of the country’s Foreign Ministry has asked for investigations over what he called the interference of foreign jets.