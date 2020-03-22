Juve star Dybala tests positive for COVID-19

By IANS

Turin, March 22 (IANS) Juventus star Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus. The Argentine forward became the third player from the club that has been diagnosed with the infection that has taken 4,825 lives in Italy so far.

The number of confirmed cases in Italy as of Saturday stood at stood at 53,578.

Dybala said in a message posted on his social media handles that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini, who is an Argentine singer, actress and model and the niece of 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages,” he said.

The Italian champions said in a statement that Dybala is in “voluntary home isolation since Wednesday March 11.”

“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic,” said Juventus.

All football in Italy has been suspended until April 3.

