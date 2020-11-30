Joe Biden Suffers Hairline Fracture To Foot While Playing With His Dog, Will Need Walking Boot

New York: US President-elect Joe Biden suffered “hairline fractures” on his foot while playing with one of his dogs on Saturday and may need a “walking boot for several weeks”, a CT scan report has confirmed late Sunday evening.

Biden, 78, spent most of Sunday in doctor offices – first at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware and subsequently at another location for a CT scan.

Biden’s “initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” according to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Director, Executive Medicine, GW Medical Faculty Associates. O’Connor has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009.

“Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” the doctor said.

White House pool reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, said they noticed Biden was visibly limping as he waved to reporters and bystanders.

Biden was injured Saturday while playing with Major, one of his two dogs. Major joined the Biden family in 2018, the other dog Champ is 2008 vintage. The Bidens will be bringing Major and Champ to the White House. They also have plans to adopt a cat.

Biden will be the oldest American president when he’s inaugurated in January. Biden’s doctor, in an earlier report, describes the President-elect as “healthy, vigorous” and “fit.