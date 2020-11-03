Florida: World’s most powerful nation America to vote for it next president today. They will cast their votes to elect the 46th President of the USA. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are in the race for White House.

The latest media reports show that Joe Biden leads in some cities while Donald Trump is far ahead in certain cities.

A New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and Wisconsin, all key swing states that Trump carried in 2016. A CNN poll showed Biden up in Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina, also states Trump won in 2016.

In all four states, Biden was seen as the more empathetic candidate and the one more able to unify the country. An ABC/Washington Post poll had less good news for Biden, showing Trump narrowly ahead in Florida, 50%-48%. The same poll had Biden well ahead, 51%-44% in Pennsylvania.