Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Named Time “Person Of The Year”

By WCE 1

New-York: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine’s 2020 ” Person of the Year”.

Time’s magazine cover has a picture of Biden, 78, and Harris,56, with the subtitle” Changing America’s Story”.

This is the first time a vice president has been named as a Person of the Year, Time said.

“The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic, Person of the year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed to”. Time tweeted alongside a video.

Biden beat Trump by 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232 to end the real estate tycoon-turned-politician’s presidency.

There were three other finalists shortlisted for the recognition, Donald Trump, the frontline health care workers and Dr Anthony Fauci and the racial justice movement.

(With Agency Inputs)

You might also like
World

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Gets US’s Nod For Emergency Use

World

47% Americans Plan To Get Covid-19 Vaccine: Survey

World

Argentina President Announces Deal With Russia For Sputnik V COVID Vaccine

Technology

Bill Gates Conferred With TiE Lifetime Achievement Award

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.