Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Named Time “Person Of The Year”

Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Named Time “Person Of The Year”

New-York: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine’s 2020 ” Person of the Year”.

Time’s magazine cover has a picture of Biden, 78, and Harris,56, with the subtitle” Changing America’s Story”.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

This is the first time a vice president has been named as a Person of the Year, Time said.

“The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic, Person of the year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed to”. Time tweeted alongside a video.

Biden beat Trump by 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232 to end the real estate tycoon-turned-politician’s presidency.

There were three other finalists shortlisted for the recognition, Donald Trump, the frontline health care workers and Dr Anthony Fauci and the racial justice movement.

(With Agency Inputs)