Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Washington: Cedric Richmond, a Democratic Congressman from Louisiana and US President Joe Biden’s close adviser, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the former Vice President’s transition team said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the transition team said that Biden was not considered a close contact of Richmond based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President-elect took a coronavirus test on Thursday and tested negative, the team added.

Also on Thursday, the team’s spokesperson Kate Bedingfield confirmed that Richmond had travelled to Atlanta, Georgia, for a campaign event on Tuesday, which was also attended by Biden.

“Richmond’s interactions with the President-elect happened in open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC’s timeframe for close contact,” CNN quoted Bedingfield as saying.

She added that the Congressman travelled to Atlanta alone and not with Biden.

Richmond is expected to quarantine for 14 days and will have to test negative for two PCR tests before he returns for any in-person work in Congress or on the transition, Bedingfield said.

Following his diagnosis on Thursday, Richmond told CNN that he has mild symptoms and no fever.

The Congressman added that has quarantined at home and is going to continue for at least 10 days.

In November, the Biden transition team announced Richmond would join Biden’s White House and depart the House seat he has held since 2011.

The Congressman said he would resign from his seat before January 20, when Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the US.

According to a report by The Hill news website, Richmond is the latest member of Congress to test positive for the virus.

In the last few days the other Congress members who were infected included Representatives Joe Wilson, Barry Loudermilk, Ken Calvert and Mike Rogers.