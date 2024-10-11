Japanese group Nihon Hidankyo awarded 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Stockholm: The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation of survivors of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for its activism against nuclear weapons.

The group was formed in 1956, it is the largest and most influential organisation of atomic bomb survivors in Japan. Its mission has been to raise global awareness of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons.

The Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences made this announcement. Around 286 candidates were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Last year’s prize went to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her advocacy of women’s rights and democracy, and against the death penalty.

The Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD 1 million).

