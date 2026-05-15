Japanese envoy to India hosts farewell gathering for NITI Aayog VC Suman Bery

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New Delhi : Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, Ono Keiichi, hosted a gathering in honour of Suman K Bery on the completion of his tenure as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, highlighting his contributions to strengthening India-Japan relations.

In a post on X on Friday, Ambassador Ono said he was “honoured to host a gathering” for Bery together with friends and colleagues.

The Japanese envoy said, “Deeply grateful for his longstanding contributions to strengthening Japan-India ties, and wishing him all the best ahead.”

Bery, who served as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, played a key role in policy discussions and international economic engagement during his tenure.

Earlier, on May 11, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the 2nd round of the India-Japan Economic Security Dialogue.

Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in strategic industrial sectors for enhancing supply chain resilience.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, “Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired the 2nd round of the India-Japan Economic Security Dialogue with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi and Vice Minister-International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Takehiko Matsuo. Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in strategic industrial sectors for enhancing supply chain resilience.”

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The Economic Security Dialogue is the established mechanism to oversee progress and promote key projects in strategic industrial sectors under the framework of the Economic Security Initiative announced by the Prime Ministers of India and Japan during the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August 2025. Economic Security is today a key pillar of the multi-faceted India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, MEA said in a statement.

The 2nd Round of the Economic Security Dialogue provided an opportunity to exchange views on respective economic security policies in India and Japan.

Earlier on May 6, India and Japan strengthened their cooperation in emerging technologies and health research, with both countries exchanging agreements in the fields of quantum science and medical devices during a high-level bilateral meeting in New Delhi.

Japan’s Minister for Science and Technology Policy and Minister of State for Space Policy, ONODA Kimi, along with a high-level delegation, met Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss collaboration in frontier technologies, including quantum science, artificial intelligence, health research and advanced computing.

Meanwhile, on May 5, both countries also strengthened their strategic partnership in science and technology with the exchange of key agreements in the fields of healthcare innovation and emerging technologies during a high-level bilateral meeting in the national capital.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology, the meeting took place in the presence of Japan’s Minister for Science and Technology Policy and Minister of State for Space Policy, Kimi Onoda and Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh.

(ANI)

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