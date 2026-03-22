Japan Signals SDF May Conduct Minesweeping Operations in Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire Prospects

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Tokyo: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has indicated that the country could consider deploying its Self-Defense Forces (SDF) for minesweeping operations within the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Kyodo News.

The top diplomat suggested that such a move would be contingent on the realization of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

During a television appearance, Motegi highlighted Japan’s advanced maritime capabilities in this specific field. “Japan’s minesweeping technology is at the top level in the world,” he stated, as reported by Kyodo News.

He further elaborated on the conditions under which a deployment might be discussed, noting, “Let’s say (the parties have entered into a) cease-fire, and in the event that mines pose an obstacle, we may have to think about it.”

The Foreign Minister’s remarks follow high-level diplomatic engagements in Washington last Thursday. Motegi, who attended the Japan-U.S. summit, recalled that U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Japan’s constitutional and legal constraints.

Kyodo News reported that the President was nodding as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi clarified the statutory limits regarding the dispatch of Japanese naval vessels.

Addressing the outcomes of the summit, Motegi clarified that there was “no specific promise” made during the talks, nor were there any outstanding issues that required immediate home-based deliberation by the Japanese government.

The regional situation remains critical following the 28 February airstrikes launched by US and Israeli forces against Iran.

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Kyodo News noted that the escalation has significant ramifications for global energy security and Middle Eastern stability, particularly for Japan, which depends on the region for more than 90 per cent of its crude oil imports.

In a separate development regarding Japanese citizens in the region, Motegi confirmed the release of one of two Japanese nationals previously detained in Iran.

The individual, who had been in custody since June, reportedly departed via Azerbaijan last Wednesday and arrived in Japan on Sunday in good health.

According to Kyodo News, the Japanese government is now intensifying efforts to secure the freedom of the remaining detainee.

“We are working towards the early release of the other individual,” Motegi stated.

Reports from a non-profit organisation suggest the second individual is the Tehran bureau chief of the public broadcaster NHK, who was taken into custody by local authorities on 20 January.

(ANI)

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