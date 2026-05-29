Japan Bans Indian Mangoes After 20 Years, Know why

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New-Delhi: Japan has temporarily suspended imports of mangoes from India after its quarantine officials identified shortcomings in pest-control procedures at Indian export treatment facilities during inspections earlier this year.

All four major export varieties, Alphonso, Kesar, Langra, and Banganapalli, are affected.

Japan had earlier banned Indian mangoes over fruit fly concerns and lifted those curbs only in 2006 after India strengthened its treatment protocols.

Japanese authorities have once again raised concerns over whether Indian mango shipments are meeting the country’s strict plant health standards.

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Every year, before the mango season, Japan sends inspectors to oversee the vapour heat treatment (VHT), a non-chemical quarantine process that keeps mangoes free of pests in hot and humid air.

This year too, a team of quarantine officers from Japan, who were on inspection in Rehmanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in March, found deficiencies in fumigation and related disinfection measures at Indian treatment facilities, prompting the country to impose a ban on mango imports.

Japan maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards invasive pests, especially fruit flies, which are regarded as a major risk to the country’s agriculture sector.

Following the inspections, the Yokohama Plant Protection Association reportedly informed importers that Indian mango consignments carrying inspection certificates issued after March 25, 2026, would not be accepted