Japan airlines plane bursts into flames after runway collision

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Japan: Dramatic footage captured the aftermath of a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 colliding with a Japan Coast Guard Dash 8 on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024.

The Japan Airlines flight, JAL516, was carrying 367 passengers and 12 crew members when it collided with the Coast Guard aircraft shortly after landing.

The A350 caught fire and was eventually engulfed in flames.

Video recorded from inside the passenger cabin showed smoke filling the area outside the aircraft as alarms sounded and passengers waited for instructions.

Another video captured emergency slides being deployed as passengers and crew evacuated while firefighters battled the flames.

All 379 people aboard the Japan Airlines aircraft successfully evacuated.

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Japan Airlines said the evacuation was carried out through three emergency exits after the aircraft’s public-address system malfunctioned, with cabin crew using megaphones and their voices to guide passengers.

The smaller Japan Coast Guard aircraft was carrying six crew members and was preparing to transport supplies to an area affected by an earthquake.

Five Coast Guard crew members were killed, while the captain survived with serious injuries.

The incident became notable for the successful evacuation of the passenger aircraft despite the rapidly spreading fire.

The Japan Transport Safety Board subsequently investigated the collision, which occurred after the Coast Guard aircraft had entered the runway.