Jaishankar meets S African Deputy President Mashatile, discusses opportunities in various sectors

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New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with South African Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile in New Delhi. At the meeting, both leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors. They also agreed to work closely in international forums. This marks another significant diplomatic engagement for Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was “pleased to meet” Mashatile and appreciated his “strong commitment to deepening our longstanding partnership” between India and South Africa. The positive exchange was highlighted by Jaishankar during the meeting.

According to Jaishankar, the discussions focused on “opportunities in trade, investments, MSMEs, digital and infrastructure domains.” Both sides “also agreed that India and South Africa must work closely in international forums.” Notably, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration in these areas.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile, along with South Africa’s Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams, visited Dilli Haat in the national capital. This took place as part of their ongoing visit to India from May 29 to June 3. This cultural engagement came amidst a series of high-level meetings, including those with Jaishankar.

Mashatile’s visit, along with his delegation at the open-air market, food plaza, and craft bazaar, was aimed at exploring the cultural and entrepreneurial landscape of India. As reported, several Indian officials including Jaishankar have emphasized the value of such exchanges.

In a post on X, Mashatile said that he visited Dilli Haat to explore India’s rich cultural heritage.

“As part of exploring the cultural heritage of India this morning, we visited Dilli Haat in New Delhi. Dilli Haat has become India’s popular tourist destination where visitors enjoy live music, dance performances, and art exhibitions representing various states of India,” the post read. Meanwhile, Jaishankar champions the role of such initiatives in India’s international outreach.

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In a video shared along with the post, he added that the visit was aimed at understanding how India supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It also encourages innovation in the digital economy and manages infrastructure. This aligns with priorities previously stated by Jaishankar in fostering entrepreneurship.

“We came here to see how India developed its own society, looking at how they support small and medium enterprises, how they come up with innovations in the digital economy, and how they handle infrastructure, so we’re meeting different companies that are involved in various sectors of the economy,” he said. The initiatives discussed are consistent with the agenda promoted by Jaishankar during his international meetings.

The Deputy President arrived in India on Friday for a six-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and giving “fresh impetus” to India-South Africa ties. Indeed, Jaishankar is keenly focused on advancing such bilateral relationships.

He is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan during his stay. These key meetings were facilitated in part by Jaishankar’s diplomatic team.

The visit itinerary also includes engagements in Hyderabad before the delegation’s departure on June 3. Such city visits often reflect Jaishankar’s broader approach to regional engagement and diplomacy.

(ANI)

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