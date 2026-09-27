Jaishankar meets Canada, Mexico, Venezuela counterparts at UNGA

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New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Canada, Mexico and Venezuela on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, with the two sides discussing bilateral relations.

Jaishankar described the interaction as productive and said both countries were looking to take their relationship forward.

He also met Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez.

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The meeting focused on strengthening India-Mexico relations and maintaining cooperation through multilateral forums.

During his meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia González, Jaishankar highlighted the growing momentum in India-Venezuela energy ties and discussed other areas of bilateral cooperation along with regional issues.

The meetings are part of India’s wider diplomatic engagements during the UNGA session, where Jaishankar has held talks with counterparts from several countries on bilateral, regional and global issues.