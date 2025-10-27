Jaishankar and Marco Rubio meet in Malaysia to discuss bilateral ties amid ongoing trade talks

Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, regional developments, and global challenges.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Jaishankar said, “Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.”

The high-level interaction between the two leaders comes at a time when trade negotiations between India and the United States are ongoing, adding diplomatic weight to the broader economic dialogue between the two nations.

Last week, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that India would not enter into any trade agreement “in haste” or accept conditions from partner nations that could limit its “trading choices.” His comments reflected New Delhi’s cautious approach even as discussions with Washington continue to advance.

He noted that trade agreements extend beyond “tariffs or market access” and are centred on building “trust, long-term ties, and creating sustainable frameworks for global business cooperation.” This perspective underscores India’s intention to ensure that any future deal with the US aligns with its long-term economic goals.

Goyal emphasised that New Delhi would continue to adopt a cautious and balanced stance. Referring indirectly to discussions with Washington, he said, “In a very short-term context, it’s not about what is going to happen in the next six months. It’s not just about being able to sell steel to America.”

He further stated that India’s trade strategy is guided by a long-term perspective rather than short-term goals, adding, “Trade deals are for a longer duration. It’s not only about tariffs, it’s also about trust and a relationship. Trade deals are also about businesses.”

In line with this approach, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Friday said that trade negotiations between India and the US are “progressing well,” with both sides “converging” on most points, indicating that a mutually advantageous agreement may be close.

“I think we are very close,” Agrawal said, referring to the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on February 13.

(Source: ANI)