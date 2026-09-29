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New Delhi: A photograph of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with Indian spiritual leader Jagadguru Satishacharya Ji Maharaj has triggered widespread interest online in the spiritual leader and his background.

The viral photograph, showing Pezeshkian meeting the spiritual leader dressed in yellow robes, has sparked various claims and discussions on the internet and raised interest in Satishacharya Ji Maharaj and his recent public engagements with prominent personalities.

Jagadguru Satishacharya Ji Maharaj is the Peethadhishwar of the Premeshwar Dham in Kalyanpur, Kanpur and is known for propagating Sanatan culture, spiritual awakening and Indian values. He is also renowned for his contributions to Vedic knowledge, cow protection, Ayurveda, meditation, yoga, and spiritual education. He has also been instrumental in revitalizing Sanatana Dharma and promoting Hindu culture globally.

His recent interactions with prominent personalities, including political leaders and public figures, have further brought him into the public spotlight.

Under his leadership, a comprehensive campaign for cultural renaissance centred on a “spiritual vision for a Viksit Bharat is underway, with an aim to reconnect society with Indian culture, religion and moral values.

His spiritual guidance has also drawn people from various sections of society, including political and social figures.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is described as a devoted follower and frequently attends his programmes.

According to reports, the Delhi CM met Satishacharya Ji Maharaj and sought his blessings after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

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In March 2026, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat met Satishacharya Ji Maharaj and sought his blessings. The meeting, which brought together a spiritual figure and a prominent public personality, also garnered headlines.

In September 2026, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also met Satishacharya Ji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also recently met Satishacharya Ji Maharaj and received his blessings.

In a historic event during the 2025 Maha Kumbh, Jagadguru Satishacharya Ji Maharaj was unanimously conferred the title of “Jagadguru Ramānandacharya” by three major Akhadas-Nirvani Ani Akhara, Nirmohi Ani Akhara and Digambar Ani Akhara.

As the patron of Maharshi Ramayana University (Ayodhya), ProChancellor of Sanskriti University (Mathura), and guardian of Maharshi Global School along with over 400 educational institutions, Jagadguru Satishacharya Ji Maharaj has significantly influenced the educational landscape.

Under his guidance, more than 200,000 scholars have received Vedic education, 1,700+ meditation centers have been established, and 47+ religious texts have been rewritten to make ancient wisdom accessible. His mission is to rejuvenate Hinduism, Vedic education, and Sanatana culture through various mediums, including television programs, social media, meditation sessions, cow’s establishment of the Ramayana University.

(Source: ANI)

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