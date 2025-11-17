Jaffar Express train targeted yet again, timely action prevents casualties

Advertisement

Lahore: The Jaffar Express train in Baluchistan has been targeted yet again. An attempt to bomb the Jaffar Express train on Sunday has been foiled, police and railway officials said.

According to reports, the explosion took place when a train was passing on a railway track in Nasirabad district of Balochistan. There was a possibility of a lot of loss of life and property. But the danger was averted. The attackers planted a bomb on the railway track in the Shaheed Abdul Aziz Bulo area, officials said.

Not only was there an attempt to blow up the train, but four rockets were also fired at it from a distance. Fortunately, the rockets passed near the train. As a result, there was no damage to the train or its passengers. A part of the railway track was blown away. Railway services in the vicinity were suspended keeping in mind the safety of all. The Baloch Republican Guards have been blamed for the attack. A thorough investigation is currently underway into the incident.

We would like to inform you that this is not the first time that trains have been targeted. Balochistan Liberation Army terrorists attacked a Peshawar-bound train carrying 440 passengers.