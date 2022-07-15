Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, no more

Washington: Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, has passed away aged 73 at her New York city home.

Ivana, who was a businessowman, model, author and a fashion designer breathed her last on Thursday.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the former president said, “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.”

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he said.

The couple married in 1977 and divorced 15 years later in 1992, BBC reported.

The couple had three children together Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modelled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest – never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,”Ivanka wrote on Instagram.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” Eric, 38, wrote on Instagram.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren,” he concluded.