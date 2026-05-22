ITBP’s all-women Everest team creates history with successful summit

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has created history after completing its first-ever all-women international mountaineering expedition to Mount Everest.

The 14-member expedition team, which included 11 women climbers along with three technical and support staff members, successfully reached the summit of the world’s highest peak on May 21.

According to officials, the team climbed Everest through the South Col Route from the Nepal side, with the first summit recorded at around 12:52 am.

The achievement is being seen as a major milestone in the history of the ITBP, which is widely known for its expertise in mountain warfare, rescue operations, and high-altitude missions in the Himalayan region.

Social media users and officials across the country congratulated the women climbers for their courage, endurance, and determination. Many people called the expedition an inspiring moment for women in adventure sports and uniformed forces.

Advertisement

Mount Everest, standing at 8,848 metres, remains one of the world’s toughest peaks to climb because of extreme weather conditions, freezing temperatures, and low oxygen levels.

The successful expedition has now added another major achievement to ITBP’s mountaineering record while also highlighting the growing participation of women in high-risk adventure and defence-related missions.

See the post here:<

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITBP (@itbp_official)

/h4>

Also Read: FBI shuts down massive call centre scam targeting elderly Americans