coronavirus in italy
Italy registers 175,925 coronavirus cases, death toll at 23,227

Rome: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 23,000 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 175,925, according to the latest data released by the country’s Civil Protection Department on Saturday.

The death toll in the past 24 hours was 482, bringing the total to 23,227 since the pandemic first broke out in the northern Lombardy region on February 21, Xinhua reported.

There were 809 new active coronavirus infections and 2,200 additional recoveries, bringing the total active infections to 107,771 and recoveries to 44,927, respectively.

