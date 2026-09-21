Italy plans new school rules on face coverings and foreign students

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Italy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has revealed plans for new school rules that would prohibit the wearing of burqas and niqabs during lessons and introduce a cap on the number of foreign pupils in each classroom.

The measures are said to be due to be submitted to the Council of Ministers before going through the process in parliament.

The measures would also oblige foreign pupils who struggle substantially to adapt to Italy’s education system to also learn Italian.

Meloni said the measures are meant to deal with language and integration problems at schools. The government has not clarified how many foreign students would be allowed per classroom.

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Around 11.6% of students in Italian schools are foreign nationals. The measures have not yet become legislation.

After they are approved by the government, they would need parliamentary approval within 60 days.

The proposal specifically concerns the burqa and niqab, which cover the face, and does not extend to the hijab in the wording.