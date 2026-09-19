Italian Eurofighter hit during attack on Saudi air base

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New Delhi: An Italian Air Force F-2000 Eurofighter was struck in the strike on Ta’if air base in Saudi Arabia, Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto announced on September 18.

The jet was located inside the air base in a remote part of the base when it was hit.

No Italians were harmed and there was no other damage to vehicles or facilities operated by the Italian military at the base, Italian officials said.

Defence Minister said the personnel protection measures had already been implemented and that the matter was under scrutiny.

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Italian forces at Ta’if are serving under Operation Inherent Resolve with the country contributing Eurofighter jets and other systems to monitor and defend the airspace.

The base at Ta’if has been targeted on multiple occasions since the recent flare-up of the conflict in the Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The attack is being investigated by the Italian military leaders who are reviewing the security and operational implications.