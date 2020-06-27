Jerusalem: Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

Hours after two rockets were fired into southern Israel, IDF aircraft conducted an airstrike late Friday against a rocket manufacturing workshop and a weapons manufacturing facility, Xinhua news agency quoted the IDF as saying in a staement.

There were no immediate reports from the Gaza Strip on the extent of damage or injuries.

“The IDF views any kind of terror activity aimed at Israel with great severity and will continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” the statement said.

The mutual exchange of fire came after 10 ten days of quiet in the area, but tensions were running high in the region as Israel may announce annexation of territories in the West Bank.

Earlier this week, Hamas warned that it would respond violently to the expected Israeli move, calling it “a declaration of war”.

In response, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz warned Hamas that “they will be the first ones to pay for any aggression”.

(IANS)