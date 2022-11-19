Israeli missile attack kills 4 Syrian soldiers

Four Syrian soldiers were killed on Saturday by an Israeli missile strike in central and coastal areas of the war-torn country.

Damascus:  Four Syrian soldiers were killed on Saturday by an Israeli missile strike in central and coastal areas of the war-torn country.

The Israeli missile strike launched from the Mediterranean also wounded another and caused material damage, reports Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

This is a continuance of a string of Israeli attacks on military sites in Syria, it said.

On November 13, two Syrian soldiers were killed by an Israeli attack on a military air base in the central province of Homs.

