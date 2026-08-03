Israeli ministers demand changes to Trump’s Gaza roadmap, warn of risks

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Tel Aviv: Israeli Cabinet Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strook warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that the Peace Council’s Gaza roadmap is dangerous for Israel and requires immediate changes.

In a letter to Netanyahu, they argued that the 15-point document contradicts the goals of disarming Hamas, demilitarising Gaza, and removing threats against Israel, as well as US commitments on the issue.

They also criticised the proposed role of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), claiming it would limit Israeli military operations rather than help eliminate Hamas capabilities.

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The ministers demanded the roadmap be amended before acceptance and called for cabinet action to prevent the force from entering Gaza until its mission is clarified.

(Source: ANI)