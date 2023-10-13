Israeli military orders evacuation of northern Gaza in 24 hours

Gaza: The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of at least 1.1 million people in northern Gaza within the next 24 hours and relocate to southern Gaza.

The Israeli military sent one evacuation order in the morning, warning the hundreds of thousands of civilians of Gaza City to flee deeper south into the Gaza Strip, a narrow coastal territory. Israel’s directive charged that Hamas militants were hiding in tunnels under the city.

“This evacuation is for your own safety,” the Israeli military said, in a warning it said was sent to Gaza City civilians.

Since Israel retaliated with airstrikes to retaliate against the Hamas attack on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned to “destroy and crush” the militant group.

The U.N. response “to Israel’s early warning to the residents of Gaza,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan said, was “shameful” and ignores the brutality of the attack on Israel.

Early today, the IDF ordered Gaza City’s hundreds of thousands of residents to move farther south in the Gaza Strip for their “own safety.”

According to the latest numbers from the U.N., at least 338,000 Gaza residents have been displaced since Hamas invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, prompting retaliatory airstrikes by Israel on Gaza.

The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rose to 1,537, with 6,612 people wounded, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Thursday. Of those killed, 500 were under the age of 18, the ministry said. On the other hand, over 1,300 people have died in Israel from the Hamas attack.

