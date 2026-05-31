Israeli military launches new massive operation against Hezbollah

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Tel Aviv: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) revealed that several days ago it launched what it called a “broad operation” in the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi (stream) Saluki areas in southern Lebanon, in order to “destroy infrastructure and eliminate terrorists, as part of strengthening operational control in southern Lebanon, and to remove the direct threat to the Finger of the Galilee and Metula.”

Also, The IDF crossed the Litani River and expanded the strikes on Hezbollah north of the river. The activity is expanding to additional areas at this moment.

Numerous ground forces, including infantry and armored, were deployed as part of an effort to expand the “forward defense line,” the area in southern Lebanon the IDF is clearing of Hezbollah forces.

In addition, the forces are operating against launch infrastructures established in the area, from which hundreds of launches were carried out toward Israeli civilians and IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon.

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Prior to the entry of the forces, the Air Force conducted “massive strikes” on Hezbollah infrastructures in the area, as part of a broad fire envelope that also included artillery and tank fire. In addition, the forces completed a series of “significant strikes” in the area toward dominating terrains, scanned and neutralized military infrastructures in the Litani area, and carried out essential engineering works to create the conditions for the offensive activity.

The IDF is operating near Nabatiyeh as well, which it said constitutes a “significant power center” of the Hezbollah terror organization in southern Lebanon, and is prepared and ready to expand the attack as required.

The operation joins dozens of additional activities carried out by Israeli forces in recent weeks, as part of the ongoing damage to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

(Source: ANI)